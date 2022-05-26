Fifteen candidates have been confirmed to stand for election in Wakefield after former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned.

He stood down after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a house party in Staffordshire in 2008.

Khan, who was thrown out of the Conservative Party after the verdict, said he would contest the jury’s decision.

These are the candidates fighting for election when voters go to the polls in the by-election on 23 June.

Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative

Credit: Twitter/ @cllrnadeemahmed

Nadeem Ahmed was born in Wakefield has been a councillor in the town since 2006.

Conservative MP Oliver Dowden congratulated him on twitter, saying he was a "strong and local voice."

Simon Lightwood, Labour

Credit: Twitter/ @simonlightwood

Simon Lightwood, an NHS worker, joined the Labour party 20 years ago. He has studied, worked and lived in Wakefield for the past 10 years. He also sits on Yorkshire Labour’s regional board.

He said he was honoured to to stand in the by-election.

Jamie Needle, Liberal Democrats

Jamie Needle joined the party in 2016. He works in renewable energy, and has served on Menston Parish Council. In 2019, he stood as a candidate in Wakefield.

On Twitter he said he was "very happy to have been selected".

Ashley Routh, Green Party

Credit: Twitter/ @AshRouth

Ashley Routh is a Health Spokesperson at Centre Think Tank, and a former councillor.

She is also the Co-Chair of the LGBTIQA Greens and is focused on transexual healthcare provision.

Sir Archibald Stanton Earl Eaton, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

He stood for the seat of Dewsbury East in West Yorkshire in the local elections earlier this year.

His profile page on the party website reads: "Sir Archibald is a local Dewsbury lad, born and educated at ‘Eaton’ – Earlsheaton that is, (nursery infant and junior school)."

The party was established in 1983 by the musician David Sutch.

David Herdson, Yorkshire Party

David Herdson joined the Yorkshire Party after quitting as a former Conservative councillor. He left the party in 2019 in protest at Boris Johnson's policies.

Akef Akbar, Independent

Akef Akbar is the managing partner of Tyler Hoffman Solicitors, and a former member of the Conservative party.

He was first Conservative in decades to serve Wakefield East when he was elected as a councillor in 2021. However he became an independent candidate after resigning from the Conservative party in March.

Ashlea Simon, Britain First

Ashlea Simon is the party chairman for Britain First.

Britain First recently re-registered as a political party, having been de-registered in 2019 for breaching electoral law by failing to declare income.

In March, she stood as a candidate in the Walkden North ward in Manchester.

Therese Hirst, English Democrats

Therese Hirst, a retired teacher of religious education, is the deputy chair of the English Democrats.

She has stood two general elections in Bradford West and Bradford South, the by-election in Batley and Spen, the Police Crime Commissioner elections for West Yorkshire, and also the West Yorkshire Mayoral elections.

Jordan Gaskell, UKIP

Jordan Gaskell is the mental health spokesman for UKIP and runs his own mental health charity.

Last year, he stood in the local elections as a candidate for Hindley, in Wigan. He says he works closely with veteran charities and fundraising for community gardens.

Paul Bickerdike, Christian People's Alliance

Paul Bickerdike has worked as a foster carer for 13 years.

He said he is a committed Christian and has supported the homeless, alcoholics, drug addicts and people with antisocial behaviour orders.

Chris Walsh, Reform UK

Credit: Facebook/Reform UK

Chris Walsh, is a local gym owner and businessman.

The married father of two describes himself as "a very proud Yorkshireman" who is campaigning for big tax cuts and for the UK to rely on its own energy.

Jayda Fransen, Independent

Credit: PA

Jayda Fransen is the former deputy leader of Britain First, and was previously involved with the English Defence League.

Fransen was an unsuccessful candidate in the 2014 Rochester and Strood by-election, the 2016 London Assembly election, the 2021 Scottish Parliament election and the 2022 Southend West by-election.

Christopher Jones, Northern Independence Party

Christopher Jones is an electrician who comes from a mining family. He also served in the British Army as a lance corporal before being made redundant in 2012.

In a statement, he said he was standing because the people of Wakefield "are sick of being taken for granted".

Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance

Mick Dodgsen is the founding member of the Freedom Alliance, which was formed in Wakefield.

He was born and bred in Netherton, and has lived in Portobello for the last 17 years.

Dodgsen calls himself a "long standing political activist and protester against all injustices" and said the town deserves a "local MP."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.