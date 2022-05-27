A driver reached down to get a cloth to wipe his windscreen seconds before he knocked down and killed a woman crossing the road, a court has heard.

Allyson Pattison was using a zebra crossing on Hull Road, close to Thwaite Street in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, when she was hit by a car driven by William Hagston.

She died at the scene following the crash, on 12 January, 2021.

Hagston, 58, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when he appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court, with members of Ms Pattison’s family in the public gallery.

His solicitor argued the windscreen of Hagston’s car steamed up moments before the collision, but the prosecution suggested he may have begun driving with the window steamed up.

The court heard that Hagston, of Slingsby Close, west Hull, reached down to get a cloth to wipe the windscreen and turned on his wipers. He failed to see Ms Pattison on the crossing and collided with her.

Allyson Pattison was walking across the zebra crossing on Hull Road when she was hit by a car driven by Hagston Credit: MEN Media

James Byatt, prosecuting, said: "We do not believe this was a momentary lapse and we suggest this is a case that should be sentenced at the crown court.

"The victim was on the zebra crossing for six seconds. The driver behind Mr Hagston even beeped at him to warn him."

The court heard Hagston failed a roadside sight test, although he later narrowly passed another at a pharmacy.

District Judge Daley said: "Cases like this, when a death occurs, are never easy. Sometimes there is a technical matter which can be very important in determining how sentencing is approached.

"There remain issues to be resolved around the circumstances.”

Judge Daley agreed the case should be sent to Hull Crown Court and it will be next heard on 23 June.

Hagston has been given an interim driving ban which takes effect immediately.

