Former South Yorkshire Police officer jailed for drug-dealing

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed for two-years for supplying drugs to members of the public.An investigation found that PC Nabeel Khan dealt class B drugs while he was employed as a police officer. Khan, 25, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty earlier this month to two counts of supplying cannabis between March 2020 and February 2021 and one count of possession. Khan was arrested in February last year following a stop and search on his vehicle.

Cannabis with a street value of over £400 was found hidden inside two of his cars, along with cash and mobile phones.Analysis of his mobile phone revealed that he had previously arranged to supply cannabis whilst on duty.IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “This officer’s behaviour was audacious, corrupt and criminal. His actions were a complete betrayal of public trust and confidence and have no place in policing.“This investigation has now resulted in a conviction and lengthy sentence for former PC Khan. It sends a clear signal to police officers who engage in corrupt activity that they will be caught, and they can expect to pay a high price for their crimes.“While all the evidence we have seen points towards this being an isolated case of police corruption on this scale, we have to remain vigilant and will continue to pursue allegations of corruption vigorously."Following his suspension from the force, Khan was subsequently dismissed from South Yorkshire Police for misconduct.

