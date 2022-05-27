A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was found seriously injured in Barnsley.

Police were called to a property in Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, in the early hours of Saturday, 21 May.

Julie Youel, 53, was found seriously injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Despite their best efforts, alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Julie was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Darren Youel, 54, of Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, has been charged with murder.

He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court next week.

Police said Ms Youel's family was being supported by specially trained officers.