Police are investigating after a protected bird of prey was found dead in a plastic bag following a "shocking act of violence".

The bird was discovered glued to a bamboo stick in a drainage ditch close to a canal in the Thorne area of Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police said.

It had been shot with a pellet gun.

Investigating officer PC Sarah Barrowcliffe said: "Sparrowhawks are a protected species and it is an offence to harm them.

"This was a shocking act violence against a beautiful and defenceless bird and officers are working hard to identify those responsible."

The bird was found dead on 10 April. Anyone with information about the incident should call 101.

