Right-wing terrorism charges have been dropped against a man after he tried to kill himself in custody.

Christopher Carey, 55, of North Anston, South Yorkshire, had been charged with three counts of distributing terrorism publications, as well as possessing class A drugs.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, prosecutor Polly Dyer offered no evidence. She said: "This matter comes before the court ... in light of the most recent update from a consultant psychiatrist."

The lawyer said the Crown now considered it was no longer in the public interest to continue with the case.

Mr Justice Sweeney said: "Yes, this case has a long history before me and I quite understand why the prosecution have reached the decision they have.

"Whilst it remains unclear as to the defendant's prognosis, the angle of travel is clear and that is why it seems to me your decision is a sensible one."

The defendant was in a serious medical condition following a suicide attempt while in custody, the Old Bailey had previously heard.