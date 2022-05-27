Geologists are asking residents of North Yorkshire if they felt a minor earthquake.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded seismic activity in the area of Ramsgill, about 18 miles north of Harrogate, at around 8.20am on Friday, 27 May.

It happened at a depth of 7km and measured 2.2 on the Richter scale. Tremors of between two and three on the scale are weak, but may be felt slightly by some people.

The BGS tweeted: "At this time, BGS have received no reports indicating the event has been felt."

But it asked anyone who felt the earth move to fill out a questionnaire.

The biggest earthquake ever experienced in the UK occurred near the Dogger Bank, 60 miles off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, in 1931.

It registered 6.1 on the Richter scale, with the effects felt throughout Britain as well as in Belgium and France.

