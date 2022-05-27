Two men from Kirklees who repeatedly raped a vulnerable girl from the age of 12 have been jailed.

Khurum Raziq ,40, from Heckmondwike and Nasar Hussain ,44, from Dewsbury were sentenced for a combined 40-years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Raziq was introduced to his victim in 2003 when she was just 12-years-old and committed multiple rape offences against her for a period of two years. He was jailed for 22-years.

Hussain was introduced to the girl in 2004/ 2005 when she was 14 and groomed her before committing sexual offences. He was jailed for 18-years.

The court heard that on occasion, Hussain had picked up the victim from school while she was wearing her school uniform.

DCI Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim in this case was a young girl with a completely normal life whose childhood was ripped away from the moment she was first introduced to Khurum Raziq.

“That contact led her to be being lured into a world in which she was thoroughly abused and exploited by predatory males who treated her in the most appalling fashion.

“Hussain even picked her up from school while she was in school uniform, making it very clear he knew she was just a child who he was committing serious sexual offences against.”

He added: “We welcome the strong sentences given to these men and want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case."

