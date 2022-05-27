It's dubbed the richest game in football, with the winners claiming the right to play in the league widely regarded as the best in the world.

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest are preparing to face each other in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, with the tantalising prospect of promotion to the Premier League on the line.

The stakes could not be higher. As well as the chance to play among the elite of the English game, an estimated windfall of around £170 million awaits the winners.

For Town it would mark a return to the top flight after a three-year absence. The Terriers spent two seasons in the Premier League after getting promoted in 2017.

For Forest, who enjoyed 22 seasons among the game's big guns, from 1977 to 1999, it would mean a first taste of top flight football in 23 years.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Wembley Stadium in London. Credit: PA

When is the final taking place?

The game will take place at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday, 29 May.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm.

It follows the League Two play-off final between Mansfield and Port Vale on Saturday.

Brentford won the Championship play-off final in 2021. Credit: PA

Can you still get tickets?

Both Town and Forest received an initial allocation of around 36,500 tickets.

Nottingham Forest tickets have sold out but tickets for Huddersfield fans are still available.

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan and Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will face off at Wembley. Credit: PA

How can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Coverage begins at 3.30pm on Sky Sports Football and at 4pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

For those who don't have a Sky Sports subscription, the game will also be shown on the Now TV streaming service, which allows users to buy monthly or daily sports passes.

Which radio station will have commentary?

talkSPORT will have commentary of the game from Sam Matterface, former West Ham striker David Connolly and ex-Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway.

Can I watch it at the pub?

Supporters who want to catch the action with a pint in hand can find the closest pub or bar showing the match on Sunday here.