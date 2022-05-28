Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Thousands of Mansfield Town fans have made the trip to Wembley to show their support to the Stags as they take on Port Vale in the League Two play off final.

It is the first time Mansfield have been in the play-off final since 2004 when they were beaten on penalties by Huddersfield.

Nigel Clough scored at Wembley 33 years ago. He hopes his team can do the same today

Stags manager Nigel Clough was a scorer at Wembley 33 years ago. Now his players have the chance to create their own memories that will last a lifetime.

He said: "The players will be very aware of their loved ones being there and the memories that they have and an opportunity to create for them and everybody. Mansfield don't go to Wembley very often."

Formers players have posted good luck video messages to the team ahead of their final showdown of the season.

Amongst them Rhys Days, who wished the players all the best saying he would be cheering them on from the stand.

Wayne Cordon who was lucky enough to experience promotion three times says it is the "best feeling you will ever have as a professional football player".

Matt Green congratulated the team saying making it to the play-off final was "well deserved."

Mansfield are are hoping this year it will be their turn for promotion and that next season they will be playing in League One.