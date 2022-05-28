Huddersfield Giants hope to make history by winning Challenge Cup

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

Huddersfield Giants are hoping to make history today as they take on Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup Final.

If the Giants are victorious it will be the first time they have won the cup in 69 years.

Thousands of fans have travelled to watch the game at Tottenham Hotspur stadium as rugby league fever hits London.

Jermaine McGillvary, Winger, for Huddersfield Giants said: "It's an amazing stadium. Probably the best facility in the country. It is going to be great for all the rugby fans as well as us. I am looking forward to playing in it."

He said the match will be extra special as it will be the first cup final for his hometown club.

The Giant have won the competition six times in their history. The last coming back in 1953 when they beat St Helens at Wembley. Since then the closet they have come to winning it was back in 2009 when they lost to Warrington.

Eorl Crabtree played in that game 13-years ago and thinks the current crop of players can clear the final hurdle.

"I was on the bad side of history. I hope they can get on the good side of it. There has to be a loser in every game and hopefully on this occasion it won't be Huddersfield. We have a tough team. They are used to winning those trophies being in the big finals. This team are very impressive."

Ash Golding, Utility, Huddersfield Giants said winning the cup would be 'massive' for the local community and would breed success and inspire future generations.

Ian Watson is hoping to win his first piece of silverware as a head coach, as he has twice been on the losing side but hopes to make it third time lucky.

He said: "It's not nice finishing second you want to win and savour those moments. Winning would be outstanding."