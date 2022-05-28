Lincolnshire Police officer charged with sex offences

A Lincolnshire Police officer is due to appear in court accused of sex offences.

The 24-year-old officer has been charged with two offences of sexual touching.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"The offences are reported to have happened between February and May 2019 and more recently, this week, on Thursday 26 May 2022.

Following the charges he has been kept in custody and will appear at Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court today, 28 May 2022."

Lincolnshire Police’s Professional Standards Department has been informed and the force will refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He is currently suspended from duty.

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We take such allegations very seriously as we know they can affect the confidence of our communities, however I would like to offer reassurance that we will always investigate reports like these without fear or favour.”