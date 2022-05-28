Mansfield Town's dream of League One promotion over after Wembley defeat

Mansfield Town's dream of promotion to League One is over after losing 3-0 to Port Vale in the play off finals at Wembley Stadium.

Our sports reporter, Jonathan Brown was at the game and sent this match report:

Two first half goals and an early sending off left Mansfield Town with a mountain to climb in their League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley.

More than 16,500 Mansfield Town fans took their seats at Wembley for their first play-off final appearance in 18 years.

For Port Vale, it was a first trip to Wembley since 1993 and their first since the stadium was rebuilt 16 years ago.

Mansfield actually started the game the better side. They almost went ahead after just eight minutes when Matty Longstaff’s speculative cross was headed goalwards by Jamie Murphy - but Vale goalkeeper Aidan Stone saved from point blank range.

But Vale fought back and were inches from taking the lead 10 minutes later when Kian Harratt hit the inside of the post from the edge of the box.

Mansfield Town manger Nigel Clough lines up with players from both teams prior to kick-off of the Sky Bet League Two play-off final. Credit: PA Images

Just seconds later, Harratt did put them in front. He stooped to head home a deflected Mal Benning cross to send the black and white half of Wembley wild.

On 24 minutes, Mansfield fell further behind. Vale winger David Worrall’s cross was headed against the crossbar by Ben Garrity and striker James Wilson was lurking in the six yard box to nod home the rebound and make it 2-0.

Mal Benning almost made it three before the break but his strike from the edge of the box was saved at Mansfield ‘keeper Nathan Bishop’s near post.

Port Vale's James Wilson shots at goal from a direct free kick. Credit: PA Images

Things went from bad to worse for the Stags on 35 minutes when defender Ollie Hawkins was sent off after being given a second yellow card for his challenge on James Wilson.

Rhys Oates thought he’d given Mansfield a lifeline five minutes later. Vale goalkeeper Stone spilled a cross into the striker’s path and his goal-bound shot was a matter of inches from fully crossing the line before it was cleared by a covering defender.

In the second half, Kian Harratt had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark, straying beyond the last man as he slotted home a shot that the Stags goalkeeper had parried.As the minutes ticked by, Mansfield pushed forward. Oates had a deflected shot saved on 70 minutes before a long-range effort sailed past the post four minutes later.

The fightback was short-lived though, and the result was rubber stamped five minutes from time when Mal Benning volleyed home a David Worrall cross.

The 3-0 defeat means Mansfield will play League Two football again next year and their 35-year wait for a Wembley victory goes on.

