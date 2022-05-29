Play Brightcove video

Police in Sheffield have released video footage showing an off-road biker speeding down pavements, bridleways, and through children's play areas.

The biker was spotted by South Yorkshire Police's Off Road Bike Prevention Team (ORBIT), who were patrolling the Westwood area of Sheffield after concerns were raised by members of the public and Natural England that bikers were riding illegally in the area.

The team deployed to the woodland with the support from the National Police Air Service, with some riders stopping to speak with officers.

One rider failed to stop and fled the scene, driving at speed on public roads, footpaths, and across children’s play areas and bridleways, during which the rider narrowly missed pedestrians including children and their pets.

The biker was spotted driving on pavements Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The video footage, from February 21 last year, has been released to raise awareness of the potential dangers of off-road biking in public areas, and highlight the on-going work being done by the force's Off-Road Bike Intervention Team.

The team, created in 2017, is made up of a sergeant and 22 trained officers. Off-road bike nuisance and the related anti-social behaviour is one of the biggest issues for the communities of South Yorkshire and one of the highest reported concerns to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

During the pandemic, the force experienced an unprecedented number of complaints and concerns from members of the public around the illegal and dangerous use of off-road bikes.

The video has been released by South Yorkshire Police Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Hundreds of bikes have been seized, stolen bikes recovered, arrests made and warnings issued, but the team says there is still work to be done.

Inspector Clifton, from the Off Road Bike Prevention Team, said: "We know that anti-social and criminal use of off-road bikes is a problem in our communities and we are committed to ensuring those who ride illegally and dangerously are brought before the courts.

"We are passionate riders ourselves within the team but riding has to be done in a safe and legal manner; laws are there to protect each other, land and livelihoods. Illegal riders are unfairly tarnishing responsible and considerate motorcyclists.

"For those using an off-road bike illegally and without any consideration to others, I urge you to ensure it is road registered, insured and that you familiarise yourself with the legal routes that can be ridden lawfully, and otherwise, take it to a private track or land to ride it."