Johnny Depp stunned music fans when he appeared on stage at a gig in Sheffield – just days after the end of his high-profile defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, an accomplished musician himself, played guitar and sang alongside the rock guitarist Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night.

It came just two days after a jury started its deliberations following a six-week trial in Virginia involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old sued Ms Heard for $50m (£40m) for an article she wrote in which she claimed to be an abuse victim. Ms Heard, 36, counter-sued for $100m.

Reacting to his appearance, Sheffield City Hall tweeted: "Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ on stage. Wishing ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ good luck for the rest of his amazing tour and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!"

Richard Turton replied: "We were there last night and what a superb gig it was."

Stephen Dobson said: "Amazing to see Jeff Beck tonight in Sheffield, weird that Johnny Depp turned up too!!"

Alongside his acting career, Depp has been a guitarist with the band Hollywood Vampires, which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, since 2012.

Beck's website said: "The musical soulmates have been working behind-the-scenes for the past several years on new music."

Jurors considering their verdicts in Depp's defamation case were sent home for the weekend on Friday.

Due to the US federal holiday, Memorial Day, on May 30, the jury is due to return to continue its deliberations on Tuesday, 31 May.