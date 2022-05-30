A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a fellow hospital patient who died following a fight.

Police were called to Rotherham District General Hospital at 8.54pm on Saturday 12 February.

Staff members raised the alarm after two patients were caught fighting.

Following this, Paul Reed, 48, died in the early hours of the next morning.

A post-mortem examination found he had died because of a bleed to the brain.

Today, Paul Franks, 47, of Blackstock Road in Sheffield pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.

He's due to be sentenced on Thursday 9 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...