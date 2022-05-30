Actor Andy Devine has died at the age of 79.

His death has only now been made public, after he passed away on January 27, 2022.

Devine was born in Manchester, and as perhaps best-known for his on-screen roles including Shadrach Dingle in long-running ITV soap Emmerdale, and Bernard in Queer as Folk.

Andy Devine played a key part of the famous Dingle family. Credit: Emmerdale Facebook

He served in the Royal Navy as a young man before making his acting career debut as an extra on the series Maigret in 1963.

After working on Z Cars, Cracker, and on Doctor Who, Devine appeared on hundreds of episodes of Emmerdale as part of the Dingle family from 2000 to 2010.

Andy Devine speaks to ITV News Calendar in 2006.

In 2006 Andy spoke to ITV News Calendar about an acting school he set up in Leeds, where Emmerdale is set.

At the time, he said the classes were to try and seek out local talent, show them what acting is like in real life and encourage potential actors to stay in the region.

