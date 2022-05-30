Skip to content

Police find knife and drugs at 30-strong brawl in Sheffield

Photo of a stanley knife confiscated from a fight in a Sheffield suburb
Police tweeted a picture of a knife after intervening in a brawl Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Police were called to a suburb of Sheffield after reports of an armed fight involving dozens of young people.

South Yorkshire Police's special constabulary tweeted on Saturday, 28 May, about a disturbance involving "30 youths".

As two officers arrived at the scene, two youngsters fled the scene and were chased. Police confiscated a Stanley knife and drugs.

One male was found in possession of the weapon, while two were detained, police said.