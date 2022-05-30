Police were called to a suburb of Sheffield after reports of an armed fight involving dozens of young people.

South Yorkshire Police's special constabulary tweeted on Saturday, 28 May, about a disturbance involving "30 youths".

As two officers arrived at the scene, two youngsters fled the scene and were chased. Police confiscated a Stanley knife and drugs.

One male was found in possession of the weapon, while two were detained, police said.