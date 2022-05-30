Four men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences dating back to the 1990s following a series of raids across Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

South Yorkshire Police said six raids were carried out at houses in Rotherham, Sheffield, Scunthorpe and in West Yorkshire on 18 and 19 May.

The alleged offences relate to a 16-year-old victim.

The four men are aged 63, 54, 50 and 40. The woman is 47.

Det Chief Insp Aneela Khalil-Khan said: " We are committed to investigating reports of child abuse, regardless of how many years have passed.

"Victims of sexual abuse often find it difficult to come forward and I would like to reassure you that if you do speak to us, we will treat your report with sensitivity and respect.

"Our enquiries into this case are now continuing and the victim is being supported by officers."

The five suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. The force said the victim is receiving support from the police.

