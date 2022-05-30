Work starts on temporary fix for faulty joint on M62 bridge

Repair work has started on the Ouse Bridge which carries the M62 between Goole and Hull after a faulty joint was found.

Having undergone work for initial damage in March, further problems were found that led to the eastbound section of motorway between junctions 36 and 37 being closed completely.

The temporary fix is expected to take take around two to three weeks, with National Highways hoping to reopen partly within a month to ease congestion.

Work started this morning that will see two lanes of traffic run in both directions, with one eastbound lane under contraflow on the westbound carriageway.

Engineers will build a concrete base across all four lanes on the carriageway before working out a more permanent solution.

National Highways say they will give details of a permanent fix shortly Credit: National Highways

What's the problem with the bridge?

National Highways say that concrete had deteriorated underneath a failing bridge joint spanning lanes one and two. It was found last week due to vibrations from traffic in lane three.

Before one lane can open Eastbound in the direction of Hull, the concrete needs time to become safe, metal plates need to be fitted and the road will be resurfaced.

