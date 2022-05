Piece Hall Halifax Credit: IAN HESZELGRAVE

In a nutshell, the weather for the Jubilee holiday weekend is set to be mostly dry and bright but on the cool side.

Thursday should be fine with some long sunny spells and highs of around 19C.

Friday will see a shower or two but most places will escape with a dry day.

Sunny spells on Saturday will give way to cloudier skies Sunday with top temperatures in the high teens Celsius.

Winds throughout will be mostly light.