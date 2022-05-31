Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025

Bradford has been crowned the UK's City of Culture 2025.

The long-awaited decision was broadcast live during BBC's The One show on Tuesday 31 May.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, made the announcement from Coventry, which currently holds the title.

Crowds erupted into cheers and applause as Bradford was named the winner on Tuesday night.

Labour MP Naz Shah celebrates the result live in Bradford.

Bradford's powerful bid came after three years of hard-work from people, businesses, communities and organisations - many of who were in Centenary Square to hear the result.

Shanaz Gulzar, Chair of Bradford 2025, said ahead of the announcement: "What I'm most excited about is the energy and dynamism in Bradford in our creative communities.

"There's a lot of sharing of ideas and a can-do punk sensibility and drive.”

The city beat off stiff competition from County Durham, Wrexham and Southhampton after making it onto the shortlist.

It is hoped the honour will put Bradford - which is the sixth largest city in the UK - firmly on the national and international stage and bring millions of

pounds of investment to help boost regeneration.

A snowy day in City of Culture winner Bradford, Yorkshire. Credit: PA Images

For the first time, the runners up were also awarded monetary prizes - Southampton, Durham, and Wrexham will each get £125,000 to bring elements of their bid forward.

When Hull was City of Culture in 2017, the title brought around 800 new jobs and saw more than £220 million invested in Hull's tourism and cultural sectors.

Earlier this month, a team of judges - headed up by screenwriter Sir Phil Redmond - visited the city.

They started with a tour of the National Science and Media Museum before going onto the Bradford Live development at the former Odeon, Manningham's Lister Mills and the Salts Mill heritage site.

Winning the title - which is awarded every four years by the government - means Bradford will be in the cultural spotlight in 2025 and host a year-long programme of events and celebrations.

For further details on Bradford UK City of Culture and how to get involved people can visit Bradford 2025.

