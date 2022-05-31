Britain's Got Talent Bakewell busker has wowed us at ITV Calendar before

Maxwell Thorpe from Sheffield is on the verge of being crowned Britain's Got Talent series 15 champion - and we've heard his talents on ITV Calendar before.

His semi-final performance stunned the judges on the ITV show on Monday 30 May, enabling him to reach the final.

But our reporter Adam Fowler spoke to him in October 2019 while he was busking in South Yorkshire.

Watch our report with Maxwell from back in 2019

Back then, he said: "I love busking because you come and go as you please. You meet so many different people and it's a wonderful way of life."

At the time, one fan and local resident said: "He should be on Britain's Got Talent, shouldn't he."

'Chavarotti', a name he took on himself, said: "Suits are kind of stiff. I feel really comfortable in this. This is just how I like to dress", when asked about his casual fashion.

Maxwell won the public vote in the semi-final at Hammersmith Apollo, with Alesha Dixon saying she was "completely under his spell".

Another of the Britain's Got Talent judges, Simon Cowell, even suggested that legendary producer Andrew Lloyd Webber should cast him in a show.

You can watch Maxwell compete in the Britain's Got Talent final at 8pm on Sunday 5 June.

