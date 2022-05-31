Fire crews deal with 'hoot' of a rescue to free trapped owl

A tawny owl which had become trapped after getting entangled in overhead telephone wires has been freed.

Fire crews were called to Menston after calls from concerned members of the public over the distressed bird.

Firefighters used an aerial platform to reach the owl and managed to bring it back down to safety.

Bradford Blue Watch crew posted about the unusual rescue this morning saying they had a 'hoot' after responding to calls about the bird.

They went on to say the owl - which wasn't injured - was safely rescued and a volunteer took it to the local vet.