No final decision over controversial Linton-on-Ouse asylum seeker centre plans

No final decision has been taken on controversial plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in north Yorkshire - according to a letter from the Home Office seen by ITV News Calendar.The first of the asylum seekers - who are all set to be men - were due to move to Linton on Ouse later this month which currently has a population of around 700.

But the letter says the government is considering its options.

A senior civil servant from the Home Office wrote that "no final decision has been taken by Ministers to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton.

"Analysis and consideration of whether or not to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton is on-going," the letter added.

York MP Rachael Maskell says she backs the local residents' campaign to have the plans scrapped, following a recent round of protests demanding the plan be scrapped.

She said: "I think it's right that the government hit the pause button.

"And what I would do is encourage them to go further because we know from the evidence that people who are seeking asylum are best placed in integrated environment where they can access services and people in the community.

"And if you're isolated at Linton on Ouse you're just not going to be able to do that."

Human rights campaigners have also added their opposition to the government's plans, and threats of legal action have also come from Hambleton District Council.

The Home Office says the residents of the site will be "fed and watered" and there will be facilities to support them, including a sports hall, a faith centre, a library, a television room, IT equipment and legal consultation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...