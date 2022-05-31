The family of a soldier who took his own life at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire have told an inquest he was struggling with his mental health after two tours of Afghanistan.

Lance Corporal Ryan Mackenzie's body was found at his barracks after failing to turn up for a parade on 23 August last year.

An inquest in Northallerton heard the 30-year-old had joined the army at the age of 18 and served on two tours of Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013-14.

A statement from L/Cpl Mackenzie's aunt, Angela Mackenzie, said he was "never the same" after returning from his first tour.

She said he "went into himself" and "could no longer deal with loud noises".

His grandmother Margaret Allison said L/Cpl Mackenzie told her his best friend had been hung from a tree, and that a soldier had been captured and beheaded.

Ms Allison's statement said L/Cpl Mackenzie also spoke about children being fitted with suicide vests and shot "to prevent the vests going off".

She said his second deployment "messed him up" and that he made two suicide attempts after returning.

L/Cpl MacKenzie had spent time in a psychiatric ward after his mental health had deteriorated upon his return from Afghanistan in 2014.

His family told the inquest he had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Witnesses from the army told the inquest they had never been made aware of any suicide attempts by L/Cpl Mackenzie, or any history of mental health issues.

The inquest heard L/Cpl Mackenzie had been on leave in the weeks leading up to his death, and it is unclear when he returned to the base, but his colleagues believed he was returning on 23 August and was in Glasgow until then, looking after his daughter.

Assistant coroner Jonathan Leach said it was unclear when L/Cpl Mackenzie came back to Catterick, but his condition when he was found suggested "he had returned some days prior to that".

A conclusion of suicide was recorded.