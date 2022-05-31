There are just hours to go before Bradford finds out whether it has beaten its competitors to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025.

The West Yorkshire city has its fingers crossed before tonight's announcement at around 7pm.

The winner of the title, which is awarded every four years, attracts millions of pounds in additional investment according to the government website, to help boost regeneration.

As excitement builds ahead of the decision, good luck messages have been flooding in.

Among those to give their best wishes today was West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin. On Twitter, she said: "I'm backing Bradford - this is your time!"

One of our own from ITV Calendar, Christine Talbot, knows the area like the back of her hand. She said on social media: "Good luck to Bradford."

Bradford-born magician Dynamo has given his support in the past, saying it's time for a spotlight to be shone on the city.

With Leeds also boasting its cultural heritage in 2023, the social media account for the city showed public backing for its West Yorkshire neighbour, saying: "You've got this!"

The University of Bradford has also been involved in the push for a successful campaign. It repeated the bid's slogan in its message, saying: "This is our time, our place."

Senior Imam and legal director Qari Asim MBE also gave his backing for the bid, saying he was "awaiting the results with an abating breath."

Bradford's Mary Magdalene Church cited Bradford's "rich history of diverse cultures & communities".

Some of Bradford's most famous exports, its rugby league team, also got in on the act. It said: "Best of luck to our friends and partners."

Elsewhere in the world of sport, Bradford City legend Chris Kamara and England cricket star Adil Rashid have both previously shown they're behind the cause.

It might not be the Bronte sisters themselves, but their literary genius still forms part of the area's rich culture. It said: "Everyone at the Parsonage has everything crossed for you."

