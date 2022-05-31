What does City of Culture status mean for people in Bradford?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News journalist Astrid Quinn reports on what people in Bradford hope the City of Culture legacy will look like.

After tonight's announcement that Bradford beat off fierce competition from Wrexham, County Durham and Southampton to claim the City of Culture 2025 title, thoughts will turn to what it means for the future of the area.

Encompassing districts like Haworth and Keighley, Bradford's bid was as wide-reaching as the cultural heritage and diversity that it boasts.

From Manningham to Salts Mill, figures of local communities across the region got behind the campaign that has seen development and increased tourism to previous winners such as 2017 champion Hull.

One fledgling talent at Stage 84's performing arts group in the city said: "When thinking about this as a profession, I usually default to having to go to other cities for opportunities. If we were here I think it would be much easier for me."

Stage 84's artistic director Balbir Singh said before the announcement: "It would help Bradford to realise the massive potential it has been demonstrating."

Caroline Cooper of Screen Yorkshire is hoping to work more closely with that young local talent. She said: "It would be a massive opportunity to reinforce the city's creative assets."

