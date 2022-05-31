Which places does Bradford have to beat today to win City of Culture 2025?

Bradford is in the running to become the 2025 City of Culture - and it's facing fierce competition as it braces for the results later today.

The UK City of Culture is awarded every four years, with previous winners including Coventry last year, and Hull in 2017.

The government say that Hull reaped investment of £15 million, with boosts to tourism, architecture and to the economy.

All bids this year had to show how they would use culture to grow and strengthen their local area and aid recovery following the pandemic.

Hoping to earn a boost and spell in the cultural limelight, Bradford's attempts to beat the competition have been backed by Harry Potter actor Miriam Margolyes in recent weeks, alongside some of the city's other big names in a three-year campaign.

Bradford's 2025 bid is chaired by Shanaz Gulzar, who told ITV News Calendar: "Bradford is the most diverse city on the shortlist, and for Bradford... to demonstrate, not just to the UK, but the rest of the world, that we are representative of the UK."

Where are the other candidates?

Wrexham County Borough

It is the only entry from Wales to make the final four. Wrexham has long enjoyed a rivalry with Chester over the border in England.

It achieved fresh attention when Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham FC.

Wrexham also boasts Erddig Hall, St. Giles Church and ranks highly in terms of entrepreneurship.

Southampton

Southampton's city council surveyed its home population to make sure residents were behind them - and received a resounding 'yes' at 82%.

Singer Craig David is behind their bid with the city's Tudor House, Bargate art project and Mayflower Theatre among their prize assets.

County Durham

A joint project between the Council, University and 'Culture Durham' sees the region aim for a second swipe at claiming the award.

Those behind the bid say it would create 2,500 jobs.

The region is home to towns such as Hartlepool and Darlington, alongside the showpiece city of Durham.

When will Bradford discover its fate?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will announce the City of Culture 2025 winner live in Coventry on BBC's 'The One Show' at around 7pm tonight (31 May).

Ahead of tonight's big reveal, she said: "Winning the competition can boost investment, attract tens of thousands of visitors and bring the local community together for an unforgettable year."

This year’s competition received a record 20 initial bids from places across the UK, with the Wakefield District also attempting to reach the latter stages.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...