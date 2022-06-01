Police have warned people in Lincolnshire to be aware of a convicted sex offender who has escaped from prison and is known to have "charmed his way" into people's homes.

Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday where he is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

Lincolnshire Police have said that he has previously been found to have committed a number of serious sex offences against women.

He is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Police have said that they believe Butcher may be wearing a long-sleeved green jacket and dark blue cargo shorts.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

“I want to reassure the public that my team and I are working around the clock with other forces and agencies to locate this male. Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people’s homes to carry out his attacks.

“I would urge the public to be extra vigilant, to be very careful in regard to who they are opening their door to and to make us aware of any information that may help in his capture. If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”

