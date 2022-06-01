A sperm whale spotted travelling along the M62 in East Yorkshire has baffled drivers.

The huge animal was seen on the back of a flatbed truck on the motorway. It's believed to be a very realistic fake.

While whales have been stranded on beaches in England over the past year, including in Withernsea, there has been no incident of a large whale being recovered for more than a month.

In the past fortnight, a fake replica whale has featured as an art installation in Redcar on Teesside and more recently in Whitehaven, Cumbria.

The whale is the creation of Belgian artistic group Captain Boomer Collective, which specialises in creating location-based shows that explore the boundaries between reality and fiction.

The whale art installation, simply titled 'Whale', features a replica of an over 12-metre long sperm whale, "beached" on the coast. Artists play the roles of scientists carrying out a post-mortem examination.

The whale is installed at each location overnight and gives off the smell of decay, further heightening the sense of realism. The art installation is aimed to provoke discussion about pollution and the environment.

Captain Boomer Collective said of the show: "The beached whale is a gigantic metaphor for the disruption of our ecological system.

"People feel their bond with nature is disturbed. The game between fiction and reality reinforces this feeling of disturbance."

The whale has previously popped up in Greenwich, Paris and Madrid. Where it is heading next is unknown.

