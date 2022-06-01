£20,000 has been donated to National League play-off finalists Grimsby and Solihull Moors by the league's sponsor after complaints about ticket pricing.

Adult tickets for Sunday's match at the London Stadium have been priced at between £40 and £45.

Vanarama, which says it's not involved with pricing, says the money has been given to clubs to "help fans' travel and bring down costs for kids tickets".

The money will be given to Grimsby Town's Mariners Trust community fan group to distribute.

The National League previously defended its pricing on Monday.

"The prices are a decrease on last year and the bottom line price is in line with previous seasons," Chief Executive Mark Ives said.

Last season, adult tickets for the final at Bristol City's Ashton Gate were £41, with attendance limited because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Vanarama, the league's sponsor since 2014, said on Twitter: "As title sponsor it's our intention always to have a positive impact on the league, its clubs and the fans.

"We are in constant contact with the league but unfortunately have no say over venue and pricing.

"We're speaking to the league about doing more to listen to and understand the fans to avoid this happening again."

Solihull Moors are aiming to reach the Football League for the first time while Grimsby, who came through a thrilling semi-final with a 5-4 win at Wrexham, are aiming to return at the first attempt following their relegation from League Two last season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...