Police in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of a warehouse in the city being ram raided in the hope of identifying two men.

The video shows the business on Stevenson Way in Darnall being broken into by men wearing masks on Sunday 3 April at 5.42pm.

It is alleged that several boxes of clothing were stolen.

Police believe that a white transit van rammed the shutters of the business to break in.

They are keen to identify the men in the video who they believe could hold "vital information" that could assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call the police on 101.