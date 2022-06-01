Will City of Culture spark even greater demand for Bradford's favourite dish?

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Amani Khan

Bradford has long been associated with food from South Asia and has won the title of UK curry capital on several occasions.

Last night's announcement that the city will be the UK's next City of Culture in 2025 is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the area and the city's curry houses.

Part of Bradford's bid has been to celebrate the cultural diversity in the city where 150 different languages are spoken.

The first curry house in Bradford - The Kashmir - opened in the 1950s as a meeting point for immigrants from the Indian sub-continent and was soon discovered by locals.

Mohammed Latif, who runs the restaurant, said: "People didn't know about the spicy foods and curry so it was alien for them.

"At the beginning, they used to smell it and they used to touch it before but then they became addicted to it."

Bradford won Curry Capital of the UK five years in a row between 2016 and 2022. Credit: ITV News

The industry is worth hundreds of millions of pounds to the city's economy.

Shabir Hussain, who owns Akbars, said: "I think Bradford for curry is what Geneva is to watchmaking.

"It is what people in every other city and every other restaurant in every city sets its standard by."

He opened his first restaurant in 1995, it can now seat 200 people and he has 10 establishments across the country.

"What we serve for the price that we charge it is impossible for other people to compete with," he said.

"But more than that the food I think we cook in Bradford is pretty much as authentic as you'll get it anywhere else nowhere else is authentic Pakistani food."

It's hoped that as people come to see Bradford's culture in 2025, they'll also be able to enjoy the food that it is famous for.

