A Yorkshire woman who was left "depressed and in pain" for a year after medics failed to diagnose her broken thigh has been given £135,000 in damages.

Antoinette France said she felt "trapped", "isolated" and needed counselling to cope as a result of her undiagnosed injury.

She was also left with pain in both hips and knees and developed a limp, as one of her legs was shorter than the other.

It all happened after she fell while walking her dog in January 2017, and was taken to the accident and emergency department at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

She underwent a revision hip replacement shortly afterwards and was transferred to The Mid Yorkshire Trust Rehabilitation Unit as an inpatient for physiotherapy.

But, while receiving treatment, she fell again and fractured her femur.

An ambulance took her back to Pinderfields where only her left knee was x-rayed - not her thigh bone - and she was returned to the rehabilitation unit.

The following month another x-ray was taken, this time of her femur, but it was "negligently reported as showing no change", according to medical experts consulted as part of her claim against the trust.

Antoinette, who has since become a grandma, said she was forced to re-home her dog after returning home because she could not leave her upstairs flat.

"I used to be a person who went on long walks, but I was left using crutches; even now I can’t walk far and have to use a wheelchair," she said.

"The way I was treated was disgusting. I came out of hospital incredibly depressed, I couldn’t drive, walk or get outside. I was housebound, a burden and felt like an old lady. I was in a very bad place. I felt life was over."

Antoinette said her treatment left her "wanting answers" and she launched a legal case against the trust, which was led by Hudgell Solicitors.

The mum-of-two was awarded £135,000 by Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in an out of court settlement. The trust also launched a serious incident review to find out what went wrong and why.

It admitted that "mistakes were made on a number of levels" and that there were "clear lessons to be learnt".

David Melia, director of nursing and quality at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We offer our sincere apologies and sympathy to Ms France.

"We appreciate that this has been a very distressing experience for her over a prolonged period."

