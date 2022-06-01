Repair work on the M62 Ouse Bridge will continue over the Bank Holiday weekend, National Highways has said.

Engineers started the work, near Goole, East Yorkshire, after damage to one of the bridge's joints was discovered in March.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway have been closed since the middle of April, with a contra-flow system and reduced speed limit in place.

Now the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 36 for Goole and 37 for Howden, has been closed completely after a second joint was found to have deteriorated.

The National Highways Programme Delivery Manager Phil Jeps said getting an additional lane open for eastbound traffic "remains [a] priority".

Currently, there is only one lane going eastbound with two lanes open westbound - which has reportedly been causing long queues.

Phil Jepps said: “Since Monday we’ve been planing off the road surface so we can pour a concrete base across all four lanes of the eastbound carriageway.

"That is due to happen on Saturday, with a contingency day set aside for Sunday as that operation will be weather-dependent.

“Once the concrete is down it needs several days to cure before we can start fixing metal bridging plates to it.

"That means road users may not see much work taking place on the bridge deck after the weekend.

"We would like to reassure people though that there is plenty happening underneath the bridge and behind the scenes including daily inspections on the concrete underneath the bridge to monitor its condition and ensure it remains as safe as possible."

Highways England are advising people using the motorway to allow extra time for their journeys.

