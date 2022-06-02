Communities across the Calendar region say they are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with hundreds of street parties and large public events planned.

The Jubilee in South Yorkshire

Sheffield’s Norfolk Heritage Park is being transformed for a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Show today, Thursday. Organisers promise a carnival atmosphere for this free family event between 1pm and 10pm, with entertainment including live music, a 1950s fancy dress competition and circus performances. Sheffield’s Jubilee beacon will be lit at 9.45pm - one of more than 1,500 across the UK.

There will also be events, activities and parades throughout the city centre, along with a giant screen to show the Queen's Party at the Palace on Saturday. Sheffield landmarks across the city, including the Town Hall, City Hall, and Peace Gardens have been decked out with bunting.

The leader of Sheffield City Council, Cllr Terry Fox, said: "This is a historic moment for our country and for HM the Queen. Reigning for 70 years is an incredible achievement. In Sheffield, we look forward to celebrating this unprecedented Jubilee in style together right across the city, from the show in Norfolk Park, the city centre celebrations and the Food Festival to Big Jubilee lunches and street parties. I for one will be enjoying the extra bank holiday day this year and I'm sure we will all appreciate it, to take the opportunity to enjoy one or all of the events and celebrations on offer with our families and in our communities."

The Jubilee in West Yorkshire

The team at Magpies charity in Halifax have been getting into the Jubilee spirit by making and decorating a royal carriage.

In Leeds, a Jubilee beacon will be lit in Millennium Square at 9pm tonight, Thursday.

Coinciding with the main beacon lighting in the city centre, further beacons will be lit at Horsforth Hall Park, Farsley, Linton Memorial Hall, Thorner, Otley, and Kippax.Kirkgate market will host a children’s lunch with the Lord Mayor, and it will also offer free Jubilee-themed children’s crafts in the Market Kitchen. Victoria Gardens, Headrow, will host a free street gallery photography exhibition showcasing over 70 years of achievement throughout the Queen's reign. The exhibition will feature more than 120 images and has been curated by street gallery experts. Street parties have also been organised in some of the city’s key nightlife and leisure hotspots, including the newly pedestrianised New Briggate, Call Lane, Merrion Street, Lower Briggate, Greek Street and the recently opened Cookridge Street public space.The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Cllr Robert Gettings, said: “It is a great honour to participate in such a storied tradition as a Civic beacon lighting.“It’s also great to see how the people of Leeds are coming together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in such a wide variety of ways. I’m sure everyone will make the most of the events and activities and have an amazing extended bank holiday weekend.”

The Jubilee in North Yorkshire

Harrogate's Valley Gardens is hosting a free family event from Thursday until Sunday, with entertainment and activities including fairground rides, magicians. face painting, a climbing wall and live music performances.

There will also be an artisan market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Gardens' Sun Colonnade offering a selection of local produce, and crafts and plants.

Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, Cllr Sam Gibbs, said: "Valley Gardens is the perfect backdrop for a four-day event to help celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"There will be live music performances, an artisan market, children's entertainers, fairground rides, and much more. And what's even better, is that it's all free."

Across the town, part of the Stray will be transformed into Jubilee Square, with a large stage and video screens to broadcast the Queen's Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace and other royal events from central London.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) will also be running a dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen, and street entertainers will be performing across the four days in the town centre, which are dressed with more than 5,000 metres of bunting to mark the occasion.

Buildings and landmarks have also had a royal transformation in Harrogate, with Windsor House being rebranded to 'the House of Windsor' for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

At the front of the building on the balcony area, passers-by can spot models of the royal family making a special appearance.

Property manager at Windsor House, Karen Winspear, said: “We wanted to create something to celebrate the jubilee that the businesses in our building could enjoy, as well as those who will be visiting the number of events planned at Valley Gardens.

“With a name like ours, we couldn’t resist a royal makeover to mark such a fantastic occasion."

The Jubilee in East Yorkshire Hull’s four packed days of Jubilee events is kicking off with with a 70-boat flotilla on the Humber estuary and a Battle of Britain flypast on Thursday night.

At 7pm, two RAF Battle of Britain Spitfires will signal the start of the Humber Platinum Jubilee Flotilla.

The vessels will then set sail from Victoria Pier to the Humber Bridge, before returning down the estuary to Hull Marina, arriving at around 9.15pm.

All viewing of the flotilla will be between Hull Marina and the Humber Bridge. Victoria Pier itself will be closed because of weight restrictions.

Hull City Council's recommended viewing points are:

The Bullnose

Hull Marina

Hessle Foreshore

Hull's beacon lighting ceremony will take place on the Marina Bullnose. From 9.30pm on Thursday, a lone piper and bugler will stand on The Deep nose cone as it is lit purple.

The leader of Hull City Council, Cllr Mike Ross, said: “I am sure the residents of Hull will want to get involved in celebrating the milestone achieved by her majesty. Queen Elizabeth II has given 70 years of remarkable service to the country, and it is worthy of celebration.

“I know there are local community groups organising street parties for local residents to get involved with, much like the successful ones for VE day during 2020. Alongside this, there will be many larger events organised for people to see and enjoy. This is a once in a lifetime celebration and we want all of our residents to be a part of the occasion.

“Her Majesty The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, and this extended bank holiday weekend is a great opportunity for communities across the country to come together to celebrate the historic milestone. There are so many events planned for the occasion that I am sure everyone will be able to take part.”

More events in Hull

The celebrations continue on Friday in Hull with a 1950s-style high tea at Hull Minster and stalls and a big screen in Trinity Square.

Over in Trinity Market there will be family entertainment and circus skill workshops on Friday between 11am and 3pm.

At the Fruit Market on Friday, live music and street performers will entertain the crowds.

On Saturday and Sunday, the city centre will be transformed with with a big screen in Queen Victoria Square and more performances between 11am and 11pm on Saturday, and 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

Jubilee in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire

Patients at hospitals in Northern Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire will be able to watch the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events from their beds, thanks to a donation from both the Grimsby and Scunthorpe Hospital League of Friends.

The two voluntary organisations have come together to pay nearly £2,500 to cover bedside television costs from Thursday to Sunday for the majority of patients in Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole hospitals.

Barrie Smith, a patient at Grimsby hospital, getting into the Jubilee spirit.

Barrie Smith, a patient at Grimsby hospital, said: "I’m looking forward to watching it on television. I’ve been in hospital a while and I haven’t watched anything since I arrived. The ward looks very nice, it makes a nice change and has really brightened things up."

Elaine Hughes, a patient at Scunthorpe hospital, told us: “I think it’s a wonderful idea for patients stuck in hospital over the weekend. I’ll hopefully be discharged by then but if I was in hospital, I’d certainly be tuning in.”

Elaine Hughes, a patient at Scunthorpe hospital, joining in with the celebrations.

Wards have also been decked out in red, white and blue thanks to the Health Tree Foundation.