The Queen has visited communities across the Calendar region countless times during her 70-year reign. As celebrations for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee sweep the nation, we have been speaking to some of the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire residents who have met the Queen. In our five-part 'Queen and I' series, we delve through their much-treasured memories and experiences.

‘It was an honour, and it was a pride as well’ - The Islamic Community Centre in Scunthorpe welcomed the Queen for her first visit to a British mosque as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

Mohammed Afzal Khan, the secretary from the centre, said: "It’s one of those things in life that you never forget and something you die with. I know it was 20 years ago, but it was like yesterday to me. I can remember everything about it because I was the person presenting her with the Quran on behalf of Muslims in the UK. It was the first mosque Her Majesty walked in, and it was just a historic event.

"It was an honour, and it was a pride as well, for the Muslim community here. Out of hundreds of mosques up and down the country, she chose one in the town to visit for the very first time."

'I've always been very proud of the fact that I have spent my working career serving the Queen - I look back on those times with an immense amount of pride' - John Parkhouse from Doncaster was part of a Royal Air Force bomb disposal team in Iraq, and when he returned in 2006, he was chosen to meet the Queen.

He said: "I was given a very strict briefing about what we were allowed to do, what we weren't allowed to do, what we were allowed to say and not say.

"It was very nerve-racking when I was first introduced to her, we talked about my role, talked about the equipment and we were probably talking for up to five minutes. It was quite surprising how quickly you became relaxed while you were talking to her, and how approachable and knowledgeable she was. I then met Her Majesty again 18 months later at RAF Holbeach."

'It was such a buzz, we couldn't believe that the Queen was actually coming to Chapeltown' - Chef Jane Edwards from Leeds supervised a group of young adults who cooked for the Queen in 1990.

Jane said: "The Queen was invited to Chapeltown to open a new care home, and they wanted to involve people from the community and projects from the community, so we were asked if we could prepare the food. It was such a buzz, we couldn't believe that she was actually coming to Chapeltown, we had to practise for weeks.

"The Queen coming to Chapeltown at that time really showed Chapeltown in a positive light, which was really fantastic to see."

'The crowds were amazing, for many people it was their only chance to get as close as that to the Queen, and I think it was absolutely wonderful' - The Queen visited the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate back in 2008, and on hand to make sure she arrived safely was Mike Woodhall, a police officer leading her convoy, and Bill Cowling who was the then show director.

Bill Cowling said: "For the Queen to come, it's something very special. During the day, the Queen saw most aspects of the show. She went and spoke to all the handlers and exhibitors. The crowds were amazing, and for many people it was their only chance to get as close as that to the Queen, and I think it was absolutely wonderful."

'I am very proud of her as our Queen, I admire her very much. She is a very strong woman. We should all celebrate her reign' - Residents of Cloverleaf Care Home have been sharing their memories and reflections from during Her Majesty's 70-year reign

Gerald Gordon Amery from Wetherby met the Queen when he was awarded an OBE in 1992 at Buckingham Palace for services to the food and drink industry.

He used to work for the Co-op at head office in Manchester, sourcing products from all around the globe which had been produced ethically.

Mr Amery also sat on a number of government-led food standards committees, and as part of that met Princess Anne on a couple of occasions.

His family said he had a great day meeting the Queen, and was also next to Gary Lineker in the line-up.