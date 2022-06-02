Play Brightcove video

Lincolnshire’s famous Red Arrows aerobatics team have soared over Buckingham Palace as part of the official Platinum Jubilee flypast today.

The jets took part in the special display alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as the Queen and senior members of the Royal Family watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who is Red 1 and in his second year as team leader, said: “It is with great pride and privilege the Red Arrows have opportunity to join with countless individuals and communities, across the United Kingdom and further afield, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, by performing a display full of creativity and excitement.

“The show features lots of loops, rolls and shapes with our trademark patriotic red, white and blue trails, marking this important year and the very best of British.

“Every member of the team draws huge motivation from seeing these big crowds – we all share the same pleasure and enjoyment of watching the inspiration offered by aviation and teamwork.”