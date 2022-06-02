Yorkshire sports legends, health workers and community leaders who helped vulnerable people during the pandemic are among those to have been recognised from across the Calendar region in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2022.

The chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Julian Hartley, is being awarded a knighthood, alongside colleagues Dr Fiona Campbell, Consultant Paediatric Diabetologist, who will receive an OBE and Chris Slater, Associate Director for Commercial and Procurement, who will be awarded an MBE.

Together the colleagues have clocked up over 80 years service to the NHS.

Dame Linda Pollard, Chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “It is such wonderful news to have three of our colleagues receive such prestigious recognition this year.

“At Leeds Teaching Hospitals we are very much one big team and we cannot do what we do without everyone working together. These awards are a fantastic achievement for Julian, Fiona and Chris and are very well deserved.”

Julian Hartley said: “I have been thinking about how to respond to this honour and I am at a loss for words. I am overwhelmed to have received this level of recognition.

“Starting my career in the NHS was the best decision I could have made, and I have met so many wonderful people in my 30 year career. This honour would not have been possible without every patient and every colleague I have had the absolute pleasure to meet and work alongside.

“As we come out of the most challenging period for the NHS since its inception, we can see more than ever what is really important. A lot has been asked of our staff and our patients over the last couple of years, and I am committed to continuing to serve them all as we renew our shared purpose, innovate and become stronger, together.”

An education leader in the region is also being awarded a knighthood - Martyn Oliver, the chief executive of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, from North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Rachel Semlyen, who founded the Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial at Elvington is appointed an MBE.

Mrs Semlyen said: “I am extremely honoured. It is a huge tribute to the museum and all the amazing people who have helped to make it possible. It is nearly forty years since I approached the owners of what was then an abandoned and derelict wartime site, with the idea of restoring the buildings and creating a museum that would commemorate its place in history and the courageous aircrews who flew from here.

“It has been a long but exciting journey to get to where we are now—a fully accredited museum, a popular family attraction, with important archives for researchers and an internationally renowned collection of aircraft. Many of our early supporters are sadly no longer with us, but their enthusiasm and expertise enabled our current volunteers and employees to continue making it the great place it is today. It has been a wonderful privilege to have played a part in this and I am extremely grateful to all of them, to my fellow trustees, and to my family, for their support."

Footballing legend Carol Thomas from Hull is being awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Association football and charity. The 66-year-old was the first English woman awarded 50 caps, as well as being England football captain.

Round-up of some of those recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2022 (MBE):

Richard Stroud, Leeds - For services to the interfaith community in West Yorkshire.

Elizabeth Hughes, Harrogate - For services to sport during Covid-19.

Amerigo Fragale, Cowbit, Lincolnshire - Governor, Spalding High School. Awarded an honour for services to education.

Ailsa Rhodes, Leeds - Chief Executive Officer, Older People's Action in the Locality. For services to older people in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19.

Stephanie Lawrence, Shipley - Executive Director, Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to district nursing.

Janet Thornton, East Keswick, Leeds - For services to Rural Communities in Yorkshire.

Nancy O'Neill, Bradford - Deputy Chief Officer and Strategic Director of Transformation and Change, Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services the NHS, particularly during Covid-19.

Tina Leslie, Leeds - Founder and Operational Manager, Freedom4Girls. For services to tackling period poverty.

Olukayode Adetoken Adegbembo, Swanland, East Yorkshire - Chair of Governors, Scarborough Tec. For services to education.

Round-up of some of those recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2022 (BEM):