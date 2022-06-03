Wizz Air has announced it is cancelling a large number of flights to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport from June 10.

These include flights to Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante and Tenerife. The low cost airline said it is due to the airport indicating it is unable to guarantee the terms of its commercial agreement.

Wizz Air said passengers who are affected will be contacted by email and offered the opportunity to rebook or get a refund.

In a statement, Wizz Air said: “This decision is unfortunately a result of Doncaster Sheffield Airport indicating that it is unable to guarantee the terms of its commercial agreement with Wizz Air. Our priority is to minimise the overall disruption to our UK customers and protect the employment of our crew. As such, Doncaster Sheffield Airport based pilots and cabin crew have today received notification of this news, and have been offered the opportunity to fly out of another base in the UK.

“Given the current challenging operational environment in the travel industry, in particular with staff shortages within air traffic control and at airports, this decision also stabilises our operations at other UK bases to help minimise disruption and delay as much as possible.

“Despite unprecedented difficulties in the travel industry over the past two years, Wizz Air remains committed to long-term growth in the UK, creating hundreds of direct jobs while also stimulating the tourism and hospitality industries. We sincerely apologise to our customers in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been approached for comment.