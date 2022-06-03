Firefighters in North Yorkshire say the lighting of hundreds of beacons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee prompted numerous 999 calls across the county.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they received many calls from concerned, well-meaning members of the public, but a spokesperson said the reports of large fires in the open "have all been controlled burnings of the Jubilee Beacons."

More than 3,500 beacons were lit up across the globe to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

The Queen started the ceremony by touching a globe representing the Commonwealth nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

Although Her Majesty attended the lighting ceremony, she will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching an earlier parade at Buckingham Palace.