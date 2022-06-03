Medals with huge sentimental value from the First and Second World Wars have been burgled from a home in Lincolnshire.

The burglary happened on The Parkway in Spalding on Tuesday, May 31, some time between 11am and 12pm.

The medals include the Burma Star, Battle of Britain 1939 – 45 Star Medal, the 1939 – 45 War Medal, and the 1939 – 45 Defence Medal. Items personally issued, which have the soldier’s name printed on them, were also stolen.

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything that could help with their investigations. Officers said one enquiry they are investigating is a report of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van that was seen in the area from as early as 7.30am, which was occupied by two men wearing orange high-vis clothing. Police would like to identify its registration.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting incident 173 of May 31.