Watch: Huge crowds flock to Humber Jubilee Flotilla and fireworks spectacular

Thousands flocked to the banks of the Humber to watch a flotilla of 70 vessels make its way up the river as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It all got under way with a spectacular flypast from Lincolnshire's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Thursday night.

The boats set sail from Victoria Pier to the Humber Bridge, before returning down the estuary to Hull Marina.

Crowds were treated to a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the sky above the Humber Bridge as beacons were lit around the region to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, Chris Blacksell, said: "I think 70 years of service to the country is incredible. It's really great that everyone can get out there and show their appreciation for that, and just enjoy the time together as well."

And the deputy leader of Hull City Council, Cllr Jackie Dad, said: "It's just everyone saying thank you to the Queen. 70 years, it's just fantastic, and it's wonderful for everybody really. There are things happening all over the weekend, and we hope everybody will come out."