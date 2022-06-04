A bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian died in a crash in Sowerby Bridge.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene on Burnley Road yesterday, June 3. The driver has been released under investigation.

The collision happened at around 5.10pm.

West Yorkshire Police would like hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage that could help with their investigations. Any information can be reported to the police quoting log 1282 of June 3.

Burnley Road was shut both ways at its junction with Tuel Lane for several hours last night.