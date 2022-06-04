A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was spat at and kicked while dealing with reports of an assault on a woman.

While making enquires at the scene in Byron Close in Newark a man arrived and started to behave aggressively towards the officers.

Despite attempts to calm the situation down the man continued to act in a threatening way as he squared up to them.

An officer used PAVA incapacitant spray to control the situation as they arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault, using threatening behaviour, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

Inspector Kate Long, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence towards police officers and fellow frontline emergency service workers, who work tirelessly to protect the public, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“The force’s message to those involved in this type of appalling behaviour, including both physical and verbal attacks, is that this will be treated as a crime and they can be prepared to be arrested.

"We have repeatedly stressed that this is not just part of the job. Assaults on emergency workers are treated very seriously by the courts and I can assure anyone who assaults our officers, or any other emergency workers, that we will put them in front of magistrates as soon as possible."