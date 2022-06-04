Police van crashes into house in Scarborough while on emergency call

An investigation is underway in Scarborough after a police van crashed into a house while on an emergency call.

It happened on Seamer Road at around 10.50pm on Friday (3 June 2022) when the Ford Transit response van struck the corner of a house.

The homeowner, who was not hurt during the incident, has been moved to temporary accommodation while structural engineers assess the damage.

The two police officers escaped without injury. The front of the response van damaged and it was recovered from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact North Yorkshire police.

A force spokesperson said:"Other officers attended the emergency call which was a report of a disturbance at a house in the Quarry Mount area of Scarborough. They were able to resolve the issue without further incident."