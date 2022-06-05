A number of flights had to be diverted from Leeds Bradford Airport as a fire team attended to a plane that was experiencing difficulties upon landing.

The incident happened earlier today, June 5. The airport has confirmed all passengers on the flight disembarked safely, and all flights and operations have now returned to normal.

In a statement, the airport said: “Our on-site fire operations attended the runway to support an inbound Ryanair flight experiencing difficulties upon landing.

“Passenger safety is our biggest priority and our team acted promptly to manage the incident. As part of this we took the decision to divert four flights to nearby airports while we assisted the flight.

“All passengers disembarked safely, and operations have returned to normal.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Faro to Leeds landed normally at Leeds Bradford Airport where it then experienced a minor tyre issue on the runway. Passengers disembarked normally and were transported to the terminal by bus.

"It was inspected by our engineers in line with normal procedures. A replacement aircraft has been deployed for the remaining sectors.”