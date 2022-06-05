Grimsby Town has been promoted back to the Football League after victory over Solihull Moors.

A goal from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew saw the Mariners beat Solihull 2-1 after the game went into extra time, sending the club straight back up to League Two.

Around 13,000 Mariners fans made the trip down to London for the National League playoff final.

Grimsby is the first side to finish as low as sixth to be promoted from the National League since the play-off format was redesigned.

Kyle Hudlin's header gave the Moors the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Grimsby hit back with a goal from John McAtee midway through the second half which sent the game into extra time.

Promotion takes Grimsby back to the Football League following one season in English football's fifth tier.