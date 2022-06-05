Murder investigation launched after death of Sheffield woman

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 47-year-old woman in Sheffield.

A 43-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Cromford Street after 3pm today, June 5, where the woman was found seriously injured inside a property. She died in hospital just over an hour later.

South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who can help with their investigations, and can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident 151 of June 5.